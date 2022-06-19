Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836,243 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $82,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

