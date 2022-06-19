Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,884 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $79,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $58.53 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

