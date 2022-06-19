Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $719,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,946 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,182 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

