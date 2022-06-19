Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,003. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

