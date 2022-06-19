PAID Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.39 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $151,883.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.51 or 0.01171089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00089389 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012752 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

