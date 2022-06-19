Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $482,620.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.10 or 0.01245854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00101872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091121 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,966,066 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

