PANTHEON X Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (XPN)

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $507,624.72 and $87.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,726.08 or 1.00077726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00121128 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

