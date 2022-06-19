Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.