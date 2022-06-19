Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.