PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. 17,143,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,211,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.