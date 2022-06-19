PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

