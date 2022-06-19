PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,143,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

