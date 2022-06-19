PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.72.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,466 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
