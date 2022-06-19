PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,466 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

