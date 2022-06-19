Phala Network (PHA) Achieves Market Cap of $28.01 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $28.01 million and $2.49 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

