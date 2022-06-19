Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $23.38 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $297,935.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,385.60 or 1.00086876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021109 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

