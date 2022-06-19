Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,948 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $19.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.77. 9,491,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,635 shares of company stock worth $11,312,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

