Piper Sandler Cuts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $35.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of VCTR opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Victory Capital by 9,418.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.