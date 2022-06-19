PIVX Reaches One Day Volume of $90,724.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $90,724.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,359,194 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

