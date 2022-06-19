Planned Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,041,000 after buying an additional 363,750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,496 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

