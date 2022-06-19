Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $222,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,766,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,174,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

