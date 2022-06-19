Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $354,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 30,811,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,176,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

