PlayDapp Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $141.20 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

