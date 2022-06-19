Polkadex (PDEX) Price Hits $1.57 on Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and $103,253.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00007892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00100348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars.

