PolkaWar (PWAR) Achieves Market Cap of $643,494.44

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $643,494.44 and $259,827.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00733777 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013084 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

