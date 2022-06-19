Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Raised by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $332.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.07. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $329.65 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.63.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

