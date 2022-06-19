Primecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $751.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $751.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,120,731 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

