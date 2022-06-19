Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $64,907.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

