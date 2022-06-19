ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 366.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 215,722 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGHG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.31. 55,805 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29.

