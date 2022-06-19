PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.56. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,718.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,909.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in PubMatic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

