QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,218,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.36 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

