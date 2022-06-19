QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Reaches $59.32 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $59.32 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.67 or 0.99999707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00122116 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.