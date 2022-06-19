QuickSwap Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $43.32 or 0.00210589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.01518186 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00150230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012824 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

