Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Hits $3.05 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $16.51 million and $5.49 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00016543 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.02086050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005420 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00127364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00095083 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,415,096 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

