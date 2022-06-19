Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Raze Network has a market cap of $866,183.37 and approximately $1.93 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.77 or 0.01272671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00102128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

