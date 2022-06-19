Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 4,877 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $290.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.98 and its 200 day moving average is $274.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

