Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $536.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.05.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $24.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $653.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $523.29 and a one year high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,334 shares of company stock worth $20,660,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

