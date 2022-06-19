Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $536.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $711.05.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $24.20 on Friday, reaching $580.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,338. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $523.29 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $653.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,334 shares of company stock worth $20,660,288. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

