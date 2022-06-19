Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $147.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.14.

RSG stock opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

