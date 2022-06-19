Reviewing Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -73.06% -42.32% PolarityTE -304.42% -132.71% -79.78%

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A PolarityTE $9.40 million 0.71 -$30.19 million ($6.25) -0.26

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jasper Therapeutics and PolarityTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 PolarityTE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 650.00%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About PolarityTE (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

