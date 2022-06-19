Rise One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58.00 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $137,056.10 and $58.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014594 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 199,155,068 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

