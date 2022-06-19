ROAD (ROAD) Achieves Market Cap of $54,729.57

ROAD (ROAD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $54,729.57 and approximately $132,037.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00100348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013312 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

