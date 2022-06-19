Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $28.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNM. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get Core & Main alerts:

NYSE:CNM opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.