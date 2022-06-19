RVW Wealth LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $21.76.

