RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

