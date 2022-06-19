RVW Wealth LLC Sells 32,908 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,908 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 296,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

