Safe (SAFE) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 93% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $17.56 or 0.00088516 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $365.79 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

