Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 94.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.