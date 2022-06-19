Sagaliam Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Sagaliam Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 20th. Sagaliam Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Sagaliam Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGAU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Sagaliam Acquisition by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $573,000.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

