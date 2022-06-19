Salem Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for 1.1% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 242,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,071,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

