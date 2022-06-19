Salem Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,582,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

